Milan stock exchange the shares to buy and sell today 13 June

The European stock exchanges are starting to open higher, EuroStoxx50 futures and Frankfurt Dax +0.7%. The focus today is on US inflation data due in the early afternoon, which could either bolster or dampen expectations on the Fed’s moves. A strong slowdown is expected in May, from +4.9 to +4.1% on an annual basis, while core inflation, which does not consider energy and food prices, is expected to drop from +5.5% to +5.2%.

