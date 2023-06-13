Home » Milan stock exchange the shares to buy and sell today 13 June
Milan stock exchange the shares to buy and sell today 13 June

The European stock exchanges are starting to open higher, EuroStoxx50 futures and Frankfurt Dax +0.7%. The focus today is on US inflation data due in the early afternoon, which could either bolster or dampen expectations on the Fed’s moves. A strong slowdown is expected in May, from +4.9 to +4.1% on an annual basis, while core inflation, which does not consider energy and food prices, is expected to drop from +5.5% to +5.2%.

This article has been prepared for informational purposes only, it does not constitute advice or a solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. The information reported is in the public domain, but may be subject to change at any time after publication. We therefore decline all responsibility and remind you that any financial transaction is carried out at your own risk.

