BEIJING – Game over. No more adventures in the world of Azeroth. Since midnight on Tuesday, millions of Chinese have been orphaned by their favorite video game: World of Warcraft.

Blame the lack of agreement between the US Activision Blizzardwhich owns the title, and its local partner, the Chinese company NetEase, after 14 years of collaboration. A divorce announced at the end of November (foreign operators must collaborate with local partners to distribute video games in China) and which has not been avoided in recent weeks.