BEIJING – Game over. No more adventures in the world of Azeroth. Since midnight on Tuesday, millions of Chinese have been orphaned by their favorite video game: World of Warcraft.
Blame the lack of agreement between the US Activision Blizzardwhich owns the title, and its local partner, the Chinese company NetEase, after 14 years of collaboration. A divorce announced at the end of November (foreign operators must collaborate with local partners to distribute video games in China) and which has not been avoided in recent weeks.
See also International Space Station threatened by space junk, Russian astronauts enter Soyuz spacecraft to escape