Home World China, stop the video game World of Warcraft. The wrath of fans
World

China, stop the video game World of Warcraft. The wrath of fans

by admin
China, stop the video game World of Warcraft. The wrath of fans

BEIJING – Game over. No more adventures in the world of Azeroth. Since midnight on Tuesday, millions of Chinese have been orphaned by their favorite video game: World of Warcraft.

Blame the lack of agreement between the US Activision Blizzardwhich owns the title, and its local partner, the Chinese company NetEase, after 14 years of collaboration. A divorce announced at the end of November (foreign operators must collaborate with local partners to distribute video games in China) and which has not been avoided in recent weeks.

See also  International Space Station threatened by space junk, Russian astronauts enter Soyuz spacecraft to escape

You may also like

Mike Tyson in trouble again: new accusation of...

Pope to visit conflict-torn Congo, South Sudan –...

The price of eggs is soaring, Americans have...

Africa, Rwanda attacks Democratic Republic of Congo plane:...

Multiple countries report cough syrup causes child deaths,...

New Zealand prime minister Chris Hipkins swears in,...

Message for the 57th World Social Communication Day:...

The hoax in the Atlantic of the Russian...

ǹ֧ ѣֻluo–

Ukraine, the Foreign Office confirms the death of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy