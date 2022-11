Wu’er Kaixi he was one of the leaders of the Tiananmen student protest and one of the best-known faces of that political season. He has been living in exile in Taiwan for more than 30 years, after fleeing the violent repression that put an end to the student revolt on June 4, 1989. Today he is secretary general of the Human Rights Commission of the Taiwan Parliament and has never stopped dealing with the rights violated in mainland China.