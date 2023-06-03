Chinese and Japanese defense ministers hold bilateral meeting during Shangri-La Dialogue_Sichuan Online_Sichuan Online

8
- Chinese and Japanese defense ministers hold bilateral meeting during Shangri-La Dialogue – Xinhua English.news.cn Sichuan Online
- To prevent North Korea from developing nuclear missiles, South Korea emphasizes cutting North Korea’s financial chain RFI – Radio France Internationale
- South Korea calls for cutting North Korea’s funding chain, China and Russia refuse to condemn North Korea’s launch of reconnaissance satellite- International- Instant World | Sin Chew Daily
- South Korea, the United States and Japan are expected to discuss the establishment of North Korea’s missile warning exchange mechanism Lianhe Zaobao
- Minister of Defense of South Korea: Start sharing missile intelligence with the United States and Japan within this year Chinatimes.com
- View full coverage on Google News