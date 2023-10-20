Chinese Authorities Condemn US Sanctions on Iranian Arms Industry as “Illegal”

Chinese Authorities Condemn US Sanctions on Iran as “Illegal”

MADRID, 19 Oct. (EUROPA PRESS) – Chinese authorities have criticized the recent sanctions imposed by the United States against their country over its alleged support to the Iranian arms industry. In a press conference held on Thursday, the spokesperson for China‘s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, labeled these sanctions as “illegal” and emphasized the importance of “defending the legitimate rights” of Chinese companies.

Beijing has always strongly opposed sanctions imposed without international consensus and has stated that its primary objective is to safeguard the interests of its citizens. This statement comes after the US State Department announced sanctions on twenty individuals and legal entities, as well as a ship, based in Iran, Hong Kong, China, and Venezuela. These entities are accused of providing support to the Iranian arms industry.

According to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the sanctioned entities have materially supported Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, Ministry of Defense, and Armed Forces in developing their “destabilizing ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle programs.” The United States argues that these sanctions are necessary as similar resolutions imposed by the United Nations Security Council and the European Union have expired.

This latest development further heightens tensions between the United States and China, adding to the ongoing trade dispute and other geopolitical issues. It remains to be seen how both countries will navigate these challenges and whether they can find common ground for dialogue and resolution.

Share this: Facebook

X

