Exciting wait at the Gaza border, where no help has been received for days

The expectation that the Rafah gate on the Egyptian border of Gaza, which has not been able to receive aid for days under Israeli bombardment, might be opened, created excitement.

Published: 14:11 – 20 October 2023

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who visited the Rafah Border Gate between Gaza and Egypt, made a statement on the Egyptian side of the border and said that aid trucks should pass to Gaza as quickly as possible.

Guterres called for a significant number of trucks to enter Gaza every day and for aid checks to be carried out quickly. “We are actively engaging with all parties to ensure that conditions for the delivery of aid are lifted,” Guterres said.

While the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza increased to 4 thousand 137, aid has been waiting for days in Rafah, the only crossing point in the region not under Israeli control. UN officials announced that negotiations for the passage of aid had been accelerated.

Gazans LACK THE MOST BASIC MATERIALS

More than 2 million people living under bombardment in Gaza continue their lives with outside aid outside of war. The people, who have been fighting for life and death in the bombed area for 14 days, cannot access the most basic supplies, including water and food.

Israel, which imposed a full blockade on Gaza, objected to the passage of aid to the region, and Cairo announced that it opposed the settlement of the people of Gaza in the Egyptian Sinai.

