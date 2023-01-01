Home World Chinese enterprises strengthen cross-border trade and investment through RCEP-Enterprise-中工网
original title:Xinhua All Media+｜Chinese enterprises strengthen cross-border trade and investment through RCEP

Since the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP) came into effect on January 1, 2022, many Chinese companies have actively used tariff concessions, rules of origin accumulation, and trade facilitation to obtain “real money” benefits , the cost of intra-regional trade is significantly reduced.

Guangxi Sun Paper Cardboard Co., Ltd. actively uses the accumulation rules of origin in the RCEP agreement to expand the market share of export products.

In August 2022, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd. became an exporter approved by the customs.

From January to November 2022, the overseas performance of Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd. increased by 50% year-on-year, reaching more than 7 billion yuan, a record high. The official implementation of RCEP will bring new opportunities and huge market opportunities to enterprises.

On April 28, 2021, after Japan became the fourth country to complete the RCEP domestic approval process, Guangxi Tus Innovation Cross-border E-Commerce Co., Ltd. accelerated the construction of overseas warehouses in Japan and actively helped Chinese companies enter the Japanese market.

In the first 11 months of 2022, China‘s imports and exports to the other 14 RCEP members will increase by 7.9% year-on-year. The role of RCEP as a “ballast stone” and “stabilizer” for the stable development of regional trade and investment is becoming more and more prominent.

Reporters: Wang Qiwen, Chen Luyuan, Qin Guanghua

Produced by the Audio and Video Department of Xinhua News Agency

