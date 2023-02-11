Home World Cholera cases in Africa increase “exponentially” Tanzania strengthens cholera surveillance – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Cholera cases in Africa increase “exponentially” Tanzania strengthens cholera surveillance – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Cholera cases in Africa see ‘exponential’ rise, Tanzania steps up cholera surveillance

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-11 09:22

CCTV news client reported that Tanzanian health authorities said on February 10 local time that they had strengthened surveillance measures in health facilities and communities bordering Malawi to control the spread of cholera.

Abel Makubi, Permanent Secretary of the Tanzanian Ministry of Health, said that these measures include actively searching for and tracking suspected cholera cases along the border with Malawi, and conducting health education on cholera prevention in the community.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on February 9 local time that while the number of cholera cases in the world is increasing sharply, the number of cholera cases in Africa is increasing rapidly at an “exponential level”. Across the continent, confirmed cases in January were 30% higher than in all of last year. Most of the new infections and deaths have occurred in Malawi, which is facing its worst outbreak in 20 years. In total, 10 African countries are affected by cholera. In addition to Malawi, cases have also been reported in neighboring Mozambique and Zambia, as well as Burundi, Cameroon, Congo (DRC) and Nigeria. The average case fatality rate for cholera in Africa is now almost 3%, up from 2.3% in 2022 and well above the acceptable level of less than 1%.

WHO has deployed 65 experts in five countries, including 40 in Malawi alone. All 29 districts in Malawi have reported nearly 37,000 cases of cholera and 1,210 deaths since March last year. In addition, WHO has distributed cholera response kits and other supplies, including oral rehydration salts, intravenous fluids, antibiotics, rapid diagnostic test kits, personal protective equipment, tents and cholera beds.

You may also like

Earthquake in Turkey, Cnn: 16 year old extracted...

Spelled tart with forest fruit jam

Dejan Radonjić lost to Valencia in the last...

Sanremo 2023, the Marco Mengoni cover evening wins:...

Elections 2022 – A revenge for Coccia di...

Winter is coming to an end, spring can...

Udinese Market – Carnival: “Refused important offer for...

Why work with an interior designer for your...

German parliamentarians call for the establishment of an...

Serbs are furious about the prices in fast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy