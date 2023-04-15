Home » Christ is risen happy Easter | Info
Christ is risen happy Easter

The editorial staff of MONDA wishes all Orthodox believers, who are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ today, HAPPY EASTER!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

In Christianity, Easter is the greatest holiday because it represents Christ’s resurrection from the dead, as the victory of faith and life over death. Christ was resurrected on the third day, after being crucified on the cross on the hill of Calvary on Good Friday.

Jesus spent Saturday in the grave, in Joseph’s garden, and on Sunday at dawn, a strong earthquake was felt and an angel of God landed on the grave. The guards guarding the tomb fell down in fear as if they were dead, and Jesus rose again.

According to belief, Christ was first met by Mary Magdalene, and then he appeared to his disciples.

On this day, believers greet each other with “Christ is risen” and the answer “He is truly risen”, and the holiday is spent in the family circle. What we all know about Easter the most is the custom of beating people with Easter eggs. By the way, beating eggs originates from the time of Christ’s Resurrection.

According to tradition, Mary Magdalene came to Rome to preach the Gospel and when she appeared before Emperor Tiberius, she greeted him with the words: “Christ is risen” and presented him with a painted egg, so the tradition of coloring and coloring eggs continued.

Children especially enjoy beating eggs. The rule is that whoever breaks the egg must give the egg to the winner. It is a church custom to remove the altar gates on Easter to show that Christ was born, and joyful church songs are then sung.

