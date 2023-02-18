The Ghanaian striker of the Turkish team Hatayspor, Christian Atsu, died in the earthquake in Turkey. The breaking latest news reports it. His body was found in the rubble. Atsu was playing for Hatayspor, a team from the earthquake-ravaged southern province of Turkey. The Turkish media quote the Turkish agent Murat Uzun Mehmet, he would have been the one to break the news. On Twitter many messages of condolence.

In recent days, the news of the discovery of the player alive under the rubble and his hospitalization had been denied. Atsu was still missing, Hatayspor coach Volkan Demirel confirmed to AFP. “The news I have is not good, he hasn’t been found yet,” he said.

Turkish authorities confirmed the news of his death after rumors spread in the days following the earthquake that Atsu had been pulled from the rubble, injured but alive. It was his agent, Nana Sechere, who warned that the footballer was still missing and distributed his photo to rescuers in the hope that he would be recognized among those rescued. The sporting director of the club, Taner Savut, was also missing in the earthquake.

Atsu, 65 appearances and 10 goals for the Ghanaian national team, was bought by Chelsea in 2013 with whom he never played because he was sent on loan to Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth and Malaga before joining Newcastle, with whom he had played 107 games scoring 8 goals between 2016 and 2021. After a season in Saudi Arabia with Al Raed marked by injuries, in the summer he was bought by Hatayspor with whom he only played three games scoring that one goal against Kasimpasa .