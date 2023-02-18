Mourinho once again pays for the lack of cynicism of Abraham and Belotti, in a balanced match decided in the final by Capaldo.

– Rome, even predictably, does not approach the match with great intensity, but prefers to leave the ball in the hands of the opponents. Playing the game and controlling the game are not part of the characteristics of Mourinho’s team, much less in a double challenge which provides for the possibility of playing all the chances of qualifying in the second leg, within the friendly walls. The result, therefore, is a game that is soon channeled onto the tracks preferred by the Giallorossi coach, with his team which – after an initial phase of study and relative suffering – raises the center of gravity and gains ground, making itself dangerous. Only Abraham’s inaccuracy, in fact, prevents Roma from closing the first half of the game ahead;

– Roma suffers, especially in the opening stages of the match, from the speed of Salzburg’s offensive players, good at phrasing in the straits and exploiting numerical superiority in the middle of the pitch. Matic and Cristante are struggling to close on their opponents but, together with Smalling, they form a triangle that is practically unsurpassed in central streets. As a result, the Austrians were often forced to resort to finishing the distance to try and stem the central wall erected by the Giallorossi. Same Giallorossi who have in hand twice, in the span of 90 minutes, the wonderful opportunity to clock in and score a vital goal in view of the second leg, but which once again they pay for the lack of cynicism of their attackers;

– The dense web of midfielders positioned by Jaissle puts Roma in difficulty, which in the second half dangerously lowers the center of gravity by crushing towards their own goal. The Austrians play a good game overall, but despite the clear territorial supremacy they struggle to worry Rui Patricio, in fact never apprehensive until the final five minutes. The greater grit and greater desire to win of the landlords, however, is rewarded in the final, when Capaldo pierces the Lusitano goalkeeper with a header. Salzburg which avoids the trap of a Rome that is by no means irresistible, but which was bridling the opponent bringing the match exactly on the frequencies requested by Mourinho;

– Pellegrini’s performances are starting to get worrying and his assiduous use, also considering the acclaimed precarious physical conditions, appears almost like a persistence. The Roma captain wanders around the field bewildered, in a field position that should benefit his technical characteristics and relieve him of major cover tasks. Yet, from the match against Milan onwards, the midfielder’s performances have become increasingly inconsistent and devoid of any flicker. The bench available to Mourinho certainly does not offer great alternatives but, with Dybala almost never able to stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, a physical and mental recovery by the number 7 is urgently needed, the only one together with la Joya with the right swipes to turn the light forward;

– Burning result, especially for Mourinho, who until the 88th minute had managed to impress his tactical creed on the match, caressing the idea of ​​a positive result for his team. Rome, on the other hand, pays once again for the lack of precision of its attackers, who devour two clear opportunities that would undoubtedly have directed the match differently. First Abraham and then Belotti, from a few meters away, once again betray the poor feeling with the opponent’s goal, denoting a self-confidence probably at an all-time low. A possible 1-0 to overturn at the Olimpico, where however a much more offensive approach will be needed compared to the one shown today, against an opponent well within reach.

