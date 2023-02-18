The Ghanaian striker of the Turkish team Hatayspor, Christian Atsu, died in the earthquake in Turkey. The breaking latest news reports it. His body was found in the rubble. Atsu was playing for Hatayspor, a team from the earthquake-ravaged southern province of Turkey. The Turkish media quote the Turkish agent Murat Uzun Mehmet: he was the one who broke the news. On Twitter many messages of condolence.

In recent days, the news of the discovery of the player alive under the rubble and his hospitalization had been denied. Atsu was still missing, Hatayspor coach Volkan Demirel confirmed to AFP. “The news I have is not good, it hasn’t been found yet,” he had said.