And multi-day trekking in Italy allows you to walk exploring our country along the most beautiful routes you can imagine. There are so many trekking and walking in Italyto do in every season, including winter.

In recent years, walking and cycling tourism have entered people’s hearts and habits and many new routes have developed. Many others have been updated, lengthened, made more practicable and better marked.

Multi-day trekking in Italy, the most beautiful routes

From the Sentiero del Viandante in Lombardy, on Lake Como, to the Magna Via Francigena which crosses Sicily, there are at least 20 paths to do over several days, walks to do in a weekend, walks to do in a week. You are spoiled for choice.

The best treks in Italy they cross the country keeping in balance between nature and villages. Bringing you to know our country better and to discover places of inestimable beauty that you probably didn’t know. Like for example the abbeys of the Via dei Monaci, which starts from Milan. Or the woods of Garfagnana on the Via Matildica. Or the Martian rock formations of the Via dei Gessi and Calanchi, in Emilia Romagna. Not to mention the new and ancient paths in Calabria, between wild nature and traditions dating back to Magna Graecia.

Here is the gallery about 20 paths in Italy to choose from for an unforgettable trek.

Enjoy your vision and have a good journey!

