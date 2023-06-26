Christian Louboutin launches Astroloubi sneakers – MONDO MODA

The Christian Louboutin brand presented the Astroloubi, inspired by the street style of the 90s, with its aesthetics of the basketball and skate shoes of the time. Released in five colorways, each iteration comes in a mix of materials and textures such as luxurious leather, suede, elegant satin and laminated nappa.

The appliqué details, strong graphic lines, signature spikes on the rear, varsity ‘CL’ logo on the colored sole and the ubiquitous red sole are all striking elements that celebrate the House’s unique style.

Astroloubi sneakers – Christian Louboutin @ disclosure

The fitment is coupled with the durable construction of the sport shoe’s soft, flexible and lightweight sole, hugging, cradling and cushioning the foot like never before. The low-top shoe is the lightest ever made, 20% lighter than its full-leather counterparts, and for the first time, it gets a feather-light, breathable Loubi open-foam sockliner and a durable leather sockliner. fast drying.

Intended from the start to be the lightest, softest shoe within Christian Louboutin’s sneaker offering, this unique style is set to be unveiled during Men’s Fashion Week in June and officially released in late August 2023 for men and women.

