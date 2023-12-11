“Christmas is forever”, iliad’s song for the holidays

The campaign “With iliad, Christmas is forever” is underway. The song performed by Rocco Hunt, Clara, Gerry Scotti and the Talents of the moment is already available on Spotify

The only surprises in iliad are those of Christmas: after theFLASH offer 180the telephone operator announces his Christmas song.

From now is available exclusively on Spotify”Christmas is forever.” the song produced by iliad which can be sung, danced and shared by everyone during the Christmas holidays and beyond.

The song, produced by Fabio Gargiuloproducer and composer and already the author of great Italian successes, is performed by exceptional voices: the singers Rocco Hunt e Clara which they accompany Gerry Scotti, Tommaso Cassissa, Andrea Pisani, Beatrice Arnera and even friends Anna Folzi, Vittorio Pettinato and Frank Gramuglia.

All together, alongside the brand that revolutionized the telecommunications sector, to sing and celebrate in an ironic and transparent way the little things that have always characterized Christmas: intrusive relatives, inappropriate questions during dinner and the wrong gifts. Every year it’s always the “same music”, just like the iliad offers which never change.

The video clip and the branded mission on Tik Tok

The surprises don’t end here: the video clip of the song will also be shared in the next few days, which will also be available on all the brand’s social platforms.

Also among the talents involved Ivanthe most famous security officer on the webcome special guest del videoclip e Joey di Stefano, the Sicilian choreographer who conquered everyone with social dance. iliad created with him a choreography dedicated to the song, which will make the entire Tik Tok community dance through a Branded Mission.

