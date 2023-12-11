This is the cover of SPORT today, Monday, December 11, 2023

12/11/2023 at 00:35 CET

“THE LEADER IS GIRONA” It’s today’s cover

“THE LEADER IS GIRONA” is the big headline on the front page of SPORT today, Monday, December 11, 2023. The Barça He paid dearly for his mistakes against a Girona overwhelming player who shone in Montjuïc as the new solo leader of this League.

Xavi Hernandez succumbed to Michel in a battle that the best team on the field won. Not even the amount of Lewandowski nor the goal of hope Gündogan They woke up a Barça that could have conceded some more of the 4 goals.

The worst news of the day occurred in the duel between Granada and Athletic Club at Nuevo Los Cármenes. A fan died in the stands and the game had to be suspended with just 17 minutes played.. After the tragic news, the match will resume at 9:00 p.m.

In basketball, Roger Grimau’s Barça was not happy either. The Blaugrana were defeated at the buzzer in Zaragoza with a painful 101-99 and with honey on their lips for a possible miraculous extension.

In the Premier League, Manchester City cleared up doubts and broke a streak of four league games without a win with a comeback away against Luton Town (1-2). However, he paid dearly, as Erling Haaland left injured.

