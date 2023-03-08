All about chronic kidney disease and how blood pressure and sugar affect the complications of this condition.

This kidney disease is defined as a disorder in the structure and function of the kidneys that lasts longer than three months and leads to a condition in which the kidneys lose the ability to remove waste products of metabolism and excess fluid from the body, the accumulation of which can impair the functioning of the entire body.

“People with hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular problems and a family history of chronic kidney disease are at a higher risk of developing the disease. Therefore, it is important that they are regularly monitored, take therapy as prescribed by the doctor and adhere to recommended lifestyle habits in order to maintain blood sugar levels and blood pressure levels within desirable values. In 2019, the Pharmaceutical Chamber of Serbia launched a project of standardized pharmaceutical services for diabetes patients, where pharmacists – advisors make a significant contribution to improving the patient’s health. Some of the tips are certainly how to preserve the normal functioning of the kidneys, to move, regularly control blood sugar and blood pressure, maintain an optimal body weight, reduce salt intake to five grams per day, take the appropriate amount of fluids,” explains Dr. Ph spec. Jasna Anđelković, pharmacist at the Pharmaceutical Chamber of Serbia.

High blood pressure and kidney function are closely related. Well-regulated hypertension cannot damage the kidneys, which cannot be said for high blood pressure that is not controlled, and the risk factors for both cardiovascular and kidney diseases are practically the same. Experts always point out that people with diabetes have a higher risk of kidney and heart complications.

“Pharmacists advisors for antibiotics emphasize the importance of monitoring the use of antibiotics (penicillin, quinolone, cephalosporin and aminoglycoside) in patients with impaired renal function, in order to prevent the occurrence of toxicity of the mentioned drugs. Patients should not overuse painkillers (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) and when they have known renal impairment contact their pharmacist and doctor in order to monitor the use of drugs that are known to endanger the patient’s health in the case of weakened kidney function,” Anđelković warns.

