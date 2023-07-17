Church Groups in Kandamar Welcome Vatican’s Creation of Commission to Remember Christian Martyrs in 2008 Massacre

“Church Groups in Kandamar Welcome Vatican’s Creation of Commission for Recent Christian Martyrs”

In a region devastated by a brutal massacre of Christians in 2008, church groups in the Indian region of Kandamar have expressed their gratitude for the Vatican’s recent creation of a commission dedicated to the recognition of martyrs and witnesses of the faith. This significant step by the Vatican has brought hope to the Christian community in Kandhamal, who endured unimaginable atrocities amidst a wave of violence and persecution.

The Vatican News Network reported on the suffering of Christians in East India, particularly in the Ori state, where what human rights organizations referred to as “genocide” took place in 2008. During this dark period in Indian history, Christians faced intense and organized violence, with many losing their lives and others enduring insults, torture, and displacement. Shockingly, the administration and police turned a blind eye to these atrocities.

The creation of the Commission of the Newest Martyrs – Witnesses to the Faith by the Vatican has been met with joy and hope by the Christian community in Kandhamal. The committee’s establishment also aligns with the upcoming Jubilee year to be celebrated in 2025.

Archbishop John Barwa of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar, which covers the area where the massacre occurred, praised the unwavering faith of those who were tortured and killed. He referred to them as examples of steadfast devotion, even in the face of persecution. Additionally, Father Ajay Kumar Singh, coordinator of India’s National Solidarity Forum, commended the Pope’s initiative, calling it a step in the right direction. The forum, which was launched following the violent events, has brought together over 70 organizations and civil society groups.

Father Singh prepared a comprehensive report titled “The Violent Massacre of Christians in Kandamar Province in 2008,” which chronicled the horrific incident. The report, submitted to the Holy See, highlighted the presence of at least 36 Catholic martyrs.

Survivors of the atrocity also expressed their support for the newly established commission. Asalota Nayak, the widow of Bikram Nayak, one of the 36 Catholic martyrs identified, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Pope for honoring the innocent lives lost. The unprovoked violence claimed the lives of hundreds of worshippers, displaced many others, and led to the destruction of churches, homes, and a school for thousands of children.

To commemorate the victims of the massacre, the local Church holds a special “Day of Remembrance” every August 25, which includes prayer meetings, services, and webinars shedding light on the brutal campaign. The National Solidarity Forum accused the government of failing to prevent the heinous crime, instead presenting it as an inter-clan feud and ignoring its severity.

Filmmaker Sasi KP, who documented the events, emphasized the ongoing struggle faced by survivors, including Dalits, Adivasi, fishermen, and women, as they fight for their rights. Journalist Anto Akkara’s book, “Who Killed Swami Laxmananda?” explains that the violence was triggered by the killing of Hindu religious leader Laxmananda by a Maoist organization. Hindu extremists then fueled hatred by falsely blaming Christians for the murder. Throughout this ordeal, the Catholic Church in Orissa has consistently provided support to the victims’ families, offering legal, psychological, and material assistance.

The establishment of the Commission of the Newest Martyrs – Witnesses to the Faith by the Vatican marks a significant step towards acknowledging the sacrifice and faith of those who lost their lives in the 2008 massacre in Kandhamal. It brings hope to the Christian community and serves as a reminder of the profound impact of violence and persecution on the lives of believers. For more information, visit the Vatican News Network’s website at www.vaticannews.cn.