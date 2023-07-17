Pino Insegno Opens Up About Controversy: ‘Hated Because I Approve of Meloni’

Title: Conductor Pino Insegno Responds to Controversy Over Friendship with Prime Minister Meloni

Subtitle: In an interview with Libero newspaper, Pino Insegno shares his perspective on the ongoing criticism and discusses his upcoming projects at Rai.

Renowned conductor Pino Insegno has been at the center of media attention and social media scrutiny for his close friendship with Prime Minister Meloni. The two have been friends for nearly two decades and Insegno has also been involved in conducting electoral events for the Brothers of Italy party. However, controversy has continued to surround him, especially with his return to Rai, the Italian national public broadcasting company, which has been leaning towards right-wing politics.

In an interview with Libero newspaper, Insegno candidly addresses the criticism and defends his support for the Prime Minister. He states, “During my career, I have encountered governments of all colors. So, why shouldn’t I support her? Who said that an actor shouldn’t take sides?” He also expresses his surprise at the public response, questioning why his artistry is overshadowed by political affiliations.

The conductor highlights the impact of social media on his personal and professional life, stating that he initially struggled to cope with false accusations and controversies. However, he acknowledges the necessity of engaging with social media platforms to stay afloat in today’s digital age. Insegno also condemns the spread of falsehoods and hatred that often occur behind anonymous profiles, emphasizing the need for responsible online behavior.

Although Insegno acknowledges that his political choice aligns with the majority in the country, he believes that constructive criticism should be welcomed even from those who disagree with his views. He expresses his frustration at baseless attacks that solely arise from team affiliations, labeling them intellectually shallow and prejudiced.

Despite his association with the right-wing, Insegno denies being a definitive artistic representative of the movement. He identifies himself as Pino Insegno, a friend of the people, who endeavors to make a significant social impact through his artistry. He laments the lack of attention given to critical societal issues, stating, “Nobody cares about this because very few write about those who are really sick…”

Insegno also shares details of his forthcoming projects at Rai, including the revival of his hit show “The Merchant at the Fair” on Rai2 during prime time access. He aims to present a modernized version of the show while recognizing its historical significance. Moreover, he expresses his optimism about Rai’s openness to innovative ideas, adding that it is necessary to compete with digital platforms that are gradually overtaking traditional television.

In conclusion, Insegno’s interview sheds light on his personal perspective and experience amidst ongoing controversy. As he prepares for his new ventures, he hopes to provide an alternative to mainstream news programs while innovating the television landscape.

