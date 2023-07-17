Home » Hertha BSC suspends goalkeeper Gersbeck
Hertha BSC suspends goalkeeper Gersbeck

Hertha BSC has suspended its goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck “until further notice”. The German second division team announced this on Monday evening. The Berlin reacted to the incidents at the weekend in the training camp in Zell am See in Austria. “Due to the police investigations into our player Marius Gersbeck, we have decided to suspend Marius from team training until further notice. In addition, he left the team hotel without permission,” managing director Thomas Herrich was quoted as saying in a club statement.

The decision was made by Herrich and sports director Benjamin Weber, it said. “The reason for the suspension is the alleged facts in the context of the training camp in Zell am See / Austria,” Hertha said. Gersbeck has to keep fit individually for the time being. The goalkeeper himself or his management have not yet commented on the events.

