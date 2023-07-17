EU-CELAC summit: 45 billion in investments in Latin American and Caribbean countries. In exchange, cooperation on critical raw materials

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced today, as part of a forum held with the Brazilian President Lula and that Spanish Sánchezthe European decision to “intensify the cooperation” With the’America Latina eh Caribbean allocating “over 45 billion Of euro Of investments European high quality”. The purpose of these funds, with which they have already been started 135 projectsprovides that they are spent on development plans ranging “from clean hydrogen to essential raw materials, from the expansion of the network of high-performance data cables to the production of the most advanced mRNA vaccines to raw materials”. In the days of 17 e 18 July is scheduled at Bruxelles the third vertice Ue-Celacwhich will bring together the leaders of theEuropean Union and the leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. At the summit they will participate 48 leader world championshipsof which 33 belonging to the block Latin American (the president will be absent Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro and that Nicaraguan Daniel Ortega).

The substantial funding decided by the EU must be seen within theInvestment Agenda of the Global Gateway, a European strategy that “aims to make sustainable and reliable connections for people and the planet. It helps address the most pressing global challenges, from tackling climate change to improving health systems and strengthening the competitiveness and security of global supply chains.” The EU will have an important profit under the floor of critical raw materials such as lithium, present in abundance in the Chilean and Argentine regions, starting a collaboration for strengthen intensely the supply chains. A fundamental strategy, above all since the race for fashion has started in the world diversification from the sources of raw materials also due to the change in Western strategy with the Chinese, one of the world‘s leading suppliers and holders.

Among the main projects on which these funds will focus is the expansion of the networks of telecommunication in the Amazon regionthe electrification of the public transport in Costa Ricathe construction of a subway line in Colombiathe implementation of the 5G to achieve broadband access in Jamaica. In Chilethen the EU developed the initiative Team Europe Initiative on thegreen hydrogen (GH2), to promote investment opportunities. The EU will also make a significant contribution to the Fund for the Amazon it’s at Panamathe EU will support a joint project onuniversal access to energy. Finally, the development of the program “Inclusive societies“, which aims to address inequalities, reduce poverty and social exclusion and strengthen social cohesion in the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, with the aim of promoting social and gender policies, education and skills development, protection and social inclusion, with particular attention to women and young people.

On the sidelines of this forum, the Spanish premier Pedro Sánchez made it known that the intentions from the Spain are those to approve “a mechanism of permanent dialogue between the two blocs, to consult, share and implement strategic policies on the global challenges facing our societies”, an important step towards a greater integration between the European political world and the Latin American one, which could bear fruit in the coming years. Also there president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsolaarriving at the Celac summit, expressed its opinion on the subject by presenting the recent decision, matured in Europe, on the opening of a “permanent office of the European Parliament in the Latin American region to increase an already active parliamentary debate and inter-parliamentary exchanges”. Metsola then also hoped for “a fort progress on chords commercial” which can guarantee that the outcomes are “win-win” for both players in the field.