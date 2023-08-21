The TV studio shakes from the earthquake in Colombia, the guests get up and leave – Corriere TV

Fear during a talk show about the earthquake that hit Bogota and its surroundings on Friday 18 August

A massive earthquake quickly followed by a strong aftershock rocked Colombia’s capital Bogota and other major cities on Friday, August 18, creating panic on the streets and causing minor damage to Colombia’s congressional chamber.

Fear in a TV studio where guests of a talk show were surprised by the tremors: while the conductor very calmly announced an interruption for commercials, his interlocutors quickly left the studio.

Aug 21, 2023 – Updated Aug 21, 2023, 12:13pm

