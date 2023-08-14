Home » 100,000 dollar loot – TV Courier
100,000 dollar loot – TV Courier

100,000 dollar loot – TV Courier

The robbery organized like a flash mob: the police are on the trail of those responsible

Between 30 and 50 people attended a theft flash mob at a mall in Southern California on Saturday, August 12. To escape the authorities, the thieves sprayed bear spray. According to the police the proceeds of the theft they would settle between 60 and 100 thousand dollars. “What happened is unacceptable – said mayor Karen Bass – Those responsible will have to answer for their actions before the law. The police are working to track down the criminals and prevent similar actions in the future.”

