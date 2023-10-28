Israel with ground troops in the Gaza Strip

The Israeli army announced that it would allow an increase in humanitarian aid deliveries to the Palestinian population. “We are extending humanitarian assistance to the residents of the Gaza Strip who have gone to the area south of Wadi Gaza,” said army spokesman Hagari. During the course of the day, trucks with food, water and medicine will be allowed to be imported into the south of the coastal strip. “Whoever is in this area will receive this,” Hagari said. It was initially unclear whether deliveries were actually possible. Since the Hamas attack on Israel, only around four percent of supplies have reached the Gaza Strip in normal times.

