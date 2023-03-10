TORINO — “Church? At the moment we can’t know anything.” The uncertainty of Allegri after Juventus’ victory against Freiburg it was partly wiped out by the outcome of the exams to which the player was subjected. “Frederick Church e Angel DiMaria this morning they underwent diagnostic tests at the J Medical which excluded ligament capsule injuries of the right knee and muscle injuries of the left thigh respectively and therefore – the bianconeri’s press release – their conditions will be assessed day by day”.

Music to the ears of the Juventus fans, because what worried them more than anything else was the attacker’s body language and the serious face of Massimiliano Allegri at the press conference, while postponing each budget until the next day. It can be said satisfied too Alex Sandrowho will only have to miss a couple of weeks to undergo “diagnostic tests which have highlighted a low-grade lesion of the femoral biceps muscle of the left thigh. The competitive resumption is expected after the break for the national teams”.

Church, hands on his face and the final walking through the field

Juventus, one year and two months after the bad injury of the Olympic, he really hoped that it was just a scare for Chiesa. However the outward movement of the right knee (that operated in January 2022 it was the left) it was unnatural. Initially Chiesa continued to run around the field and in the 79th minute, with the ball out, he reassured his teammates: “I’ll try, I’m here”. With no substitutions available, he grit his teeth and a few seconds later he produced a 60-metre sprint into the opponent’s area. To then lie down shortly after with his hands on his face while the Juventus medical staff helped him: a scene that scared all of Juve. At the limping exit from the field he counterbalanced his return with the ovation of the public: he only gritted his teeth not to leave the team in ten, playing from the buoy without forcing and waiting for the triple whistle walking on the field.

Church and prudent recovery

Since he returned to Allegri’s disposal, Chiesa has always had to live with the handbrake on. Each positive performance is followed by a period of rest: fatigue, muscle problems, tiredness. In the approach to challenges against Freiburg, Turin e Roma he had clocked up a total of 52 minutes. Physiological when you recover from a long inactivity: ten months of absence from the fields are not forgotten in a few weeks. However, Chiesa will have to stop for a few days, once again slowing down his progress towards normality at a time when Vlahovic is in crisis, Di Maria is back from overtime and Kean he is suspended for two rounds in the championship.