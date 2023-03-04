Crvena zvezda visits Cibona, and Duško Ivanović expects a tough match in Croatia.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda Meridianbet is playing a new match in the ABA league. Cibona is visiting Zagreb and will try to atone for two Euroleague defeats in the 20th round of the regional competition. He enters as a favorite and will try to justify it on the floor.

In previous matches against the Croatian club, the score is 32-11 in favor of the red and whites. In the first match in Belgrade, the Serbian team was convincing (92:53), but Duško Ivanovic calls for caution.

“Cibona played several good matches this season. We are not fooled by the result of the first game, nor their position in the table, this is a team in which several very talented young players play, but also several of them who have a lot of experience at this level of competition in the ABA league. We have to play this game seriously, and maintain our concentration until the end of the match in order to welcome the double round of the Euroleague in a good mood, but also to maintain our position in the ABA league table,” Ivanovic said.

After the end of this match, there will be a return to Belgrade and preparations for the double Euroleague week and matches with Ephesus at home and Panathinaikos on the road. “We approach the match seriously, we are favorites, but we have to show it. We want to keep the first place and welcome the matches in the Euroleague in a good atmosphere. There is no relaxation, Cibona has quality, a set of young and talented players and they play without pressure. Certainly, we are going to win,” Lazarevic concluded.