Virtus Segafredo Bologna, after the knockout in Euroleague on the Fenerbahçe parquet, hosts Bertram Yachts Tortona, defeated by the Bolognese in the recent semifinal of Frecciarossa Final Eight 2023.

Where to see it: Sunday 5 March 2023 at 20.00, Eleven Sports and Eurosport 2

Referees: Carmelo Lo Guzzo, Denis Quarta, Andrea Valzani

PREVIOUS

9 of the two clubs met, three of which played in the regular season, one in the 2021 Super Cup (quarter-final, 74-66 for the Bolognese), twice in the Italian Cup (2022 and 2023 with one victory for each side) and 3 in the Scudetto playoffs last season (Bologna won 3-0).

In the championship, the balance is 2 victories for Tortona and 1 for Bologna, with all home victories. Overall, Virtus is ahead 6-3.

THE GONE

The two teams challenged each other in the championship in anticipation of the 14th day of Saturday 7 January, when Bertram Yachts won 89-81, driven by 22 points from Macura and 13 from Christon.

THE COACHES

Sergio Scariolo and Marco Ramondino have always faced each other on the current benches and therefore the Segafredo coach is ahead 6-3.

THE CURIOSITY

Sergio Scariolo is aiming for success number 50 in the league on the Virtus Bologna bench.

THE ABSENT

Virtus Segafredo Bologna – Isaia Cordinier is out for a partial lesion of the right plantar fascia.

Semi Ojeleye and Leo Menalo are out.

THE STATEMENTS

Marco Ramondino, coach Bertram Yachts Tortona: “From a physical point of view, we needed the break both to recover energy and to resolve some ailments of our players. We have done excellent days of work on the restart and we are aware that the matches we will play have a different specific loss than the previous ones as they have an immediate impact on the standings. Furthermore, these are races in which the level of hardness and preparation increases, so we will have to be good at adapting on all fronts. The roster’s qualities and solutions are so many that they place a small unknown factor on the race, because the previous one can’t always be a point of reference for the changes that big teams, such as Virtus, can apply. We have to learn from the big teams and know that every mistake can be points, so it will be necessary to follow the different matches necessary when facing champions.”