Winora Tria 7 ECO: the pleasure of traveling on two wheels

Winora Tria 7 ECO is the ideal ebike model for rediscovering the pleasure of traveling on two wheels without sacrificing comfort.
This eBike at an attractive entry-level price is designed for those who want to rediscover the pleasure of riding a bike every day, especially in the city, with a little electric support. The quiet Bosch Active Line motor delivers up to 40Nm of torque while the integrated 400Wh battery offers seamless extra power when you need it.

Winora Tria 7 ECO

Hydraulic disc brakes allow you to move on urban roads in safety, thanks to a stop that occurs in the blink of an eye. Plus, with the Winora Tria 7 ECO’s step-through frame, getting on and off quickly in city traffic is never a problem.

Finally, the high-quality Shimano gear components ensure a smooth and frictionless ride.

Price: 2,599.00 euros

