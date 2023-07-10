Cicpc Arrests Individuals Involved in Pornography Network in Guarenas

Title: Cicpc Busts Pornography Network in Guarenas, Arrests Two Individuals

Subtitle: Miguel Espinoza Hernández and Gregory Ismal Tovar González caught for disseminating pornographic material

Guarenas, Miranda – In a significant breakthrough, the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc) has successfully apprehended two individuals involved in the dissemination of pornographic material in Guarenas, Miranda state. Miguel Espinoza Hernández, 25, and Gregory Ismal Tovar González, 22, were arrested in the Tres sector of Los Naranjos, parish Guarenas, Ambrosio Plaza municipality.

Douglas Rico, the General Director of Cicpc, announced through his Instagram account that the criminals were captured after careful expertise and analysis of technological equipment. It was revealed that the accused had registered an account with the name Pink Butterfly Corp. on the social networking site Facebook.

According to the authorities, the criminals used this network to recruit young people aged between 14 and 17 for the creation of pornographic content, which they later intended to market.

Furthermore, investigations revealed that Osquel Espinoza, a former partner of one of the victims, played a pivotal role in coercing and exploiting the innocence of the minors to record the explicit content. This heinous act violated the modesty, mental, and emotional health of the young women involved. Rico also disclosed that Gregory Tovar had a history of three police records, including cruel treatment and mistreatment of children and adolescents, illicit possession of psychotropic substances, and death threats.

Upon apprehension, the authorities seized multiple pieces of evidence, including a CPU, a keyboard, a monitor, a laptop, and two mobile computers of different brands and models. The arrested individuals, along with the confiscated items, have been handed over to the 21st Prosecutor’s Office of the Public Ministry in the Miranda State Judicial District.

This recent operation carried out by the Cicpc indicates a significant victory in combating the spread of illicit content involving minors. It serves as a stern warning to those who engage in such activities, that law enforcement agencies are actively monitoring and taking decisive action against the perpetrators.

