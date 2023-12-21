Home » Cidh urged Chavismo to respect the candidacy and political rights of María Corina Machado
Cidh urged Chavismo to respect the candidacy and political rights of María Corina Machado

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) has called on the Venezuelan regime of Nicolás Maduro to ensure the safety of opposition member María Corina Machado as she continues with her political activities. The IACHR highlighted the threats, harassment, and acts of violence against Machado in the current electoral context and urged the regime to take necessary measures to protect her rights and ensure her safety.

Machado recently won the primary elections of the main opposition alliance but is currently unable to contest the 2024 presidential elections against Maduro due to a political disqualification. She has appealed this disqualification to the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ). The IACHR has been monitoring her case since April 2019 and expressed regret over the lack of response from the state.

The organization has called for an investigation into the alleged events, including those that may have involved state officials or agents. Despite these calls, the Maduro regime has ignored the recommendations of the OAS, indicating a disregard for the organization from which it formally requested to leave in 2017.

The IACHR’s statement emphasizes the importance of protecting Machado’s rights and ensuring that she can continue her political participation without being subjected to threats, harassment, or violence. The organization’s plea for action from the Maduro regime underscores the ongoing challenges faced by opposition members in Venezuela.

