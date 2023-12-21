Home » Toyota Motor Co. Recalls One Million Vehicles for Airbag Defect
by admin
Toyota Recalling One Million Vehicles Over Airbag Defect

Toyota Motor Co. has announced a recall of one million vehicles due to a defect that could lead to airbags failing to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years 2020 to 2022, including Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas, Corollas, and some hybrids of these models. Lexus models included in the recall are the ES250 sedan and RX350 SUV, among others.

The issue lies with sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured incorrectly, potentially causing a short circuit. This, in turn, could cause the airbag system to not determine the correct weight of the occupant and fail to deploy in certain types of collisions.

To address the issue, Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the Occupant Classification System (OCS) sensors and replace them if necessary at no cost to owners. Customers will be notified by Toyota in mid-February 2024 if their cars are included in the recall.

Owners can also call 1-800-331-4331 for Toyota vehicles or 1-800-255-3987 for Lexus vehicles to obtain more information.

