Unicredit, Orcel towards the 30% increase

The Unicredit board of directors would be willing to propose an increase in the overall remuneration of the CEO Andrea Orcel 30%bringing the pay to 9.75 million euros. The indiscretion of Reuters it would therefore go to confirm the rumors that have followed one another in recent weeks of an opening of the bank’s top management to reward the results of Orcel and Unicredit. The decision would have been taken today by the board of directors in view of the assembly on 31 March.

To date, Orcel received up to 7.5 million euros a year. In recent days there had been rumors of an increase of up to 40% for the overall salary of the CEO of Unicredit, with Orcel who would have broken through the ceiling of 10 million euros in salary.

The yellow of Gadhia’s resignation

In recent days, linked to the possible salary increase of Orcel, a mystery had also been created around the resignation of councilor Jayne-Anna Gadhia. According to Financial Times lto board member and chairman of the remuneration committee of Unicredit she had resigned from the bank on February 10 after being accused of revealing confidential information to the press, an accusation which also led to an internal audit.

Unicredit had responded to the same Financial Times: “The Board was concerned about a series of leaks hurting the Bank and undermining the commitment of its employees and as a best practice, conducted a thorough internal audit. The audit did not bring any results”. The resignation, Unicredit’s response continued, was linked to the assumption of the position of president of Moneyfarm.