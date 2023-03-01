Ansa A Cinisello Balsam (Milano) a 56-year-old woman was stabbed in the throat, chest and legs by her husband, the 62-year-old marco gilona. The victim is in danger of life and was rushed to theNiguarda hospital after the stabbing that took place inside a public parking lot in a side street of avenue Fulvio Testi, at number 11. The attacker was arrested by the carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni who found and seized two knives, both used to strike the woman: he is accused of attempted murder. The man allegedly confessed to the military his intention to kill his partner and then take his own life.

The assault on the street The couple lives in the Quarto Oggiaro area, in Milan, and their home appears to have recently been foreclosed on. The attack took place in a closed street used as a parking lot: the couple arrived with their own car and parked under the trees.

The fight broke out inside the car On the asphalt, next to the passenger door, there remain a bloodstain, a pack of cigarettes and two more knives that the forensics have taken. The first distress call came from a passerby. The motive for the gesture would be to be found in the couple’s economic difficulties.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

