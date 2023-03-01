Home World Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), stabs his wife in the street: she is very serious
World

Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), stabs his wife in the street: she is very serious

by admin
Cinisello Balsamo (Milan), stabs his wife in the street: she is very serious

A Cinisello Balsam (Milano) a 56-year-old woman was stabbed in the throat, chest and legs by her husband, the 62-year-old marco gilona. The victim is in danger of life and was rushed to theNiguarda hospital after the stabbing that took place inside a public parking lot in a side street of avenue Fulvio Testi, at number 11. The attacker was arrested by the carabinieri of Sesto San Giovanni who found and seized two knives, both used to strike the woman: he is accused of attempted murder. The man allegedly confessed to the military his intention to kill his partner and then take his own life.

The assault on the street The couple lives in the Quarto Oggiaro area, in Milan, and their home appears to have recently been foreclosed on. The attack took place in a closed street used as a parking lot: the couple arrived with their own car and parked under the trees.

The fight broke out inside the car On the asphalt, next to the passenger door, there remain a bloodstain, a pack of cigarettes and two more knives that the forensics have taken. The first distress call came from a passerby. The motive for the gesture would be to be found in the couple’s economic difficulties.

See also  Afghanistan, the Taliban reopen schools only for boys and close the women's ministry

You may also like

daily horoscope for March 1 | Fun

TLC, Assoprovider elects Gianbattista Frontera new president

After Palermo-Ternana, Lanna “I thought I’d win it,...

Sure enough, the United States and Germany quarreled|Biden|Ukraine_NetEase...

Chinese horoscope for March 2023 | Magazine |...

Alec Baldwin is being sued by three crew...

UNRAE / Trailers and semi-trailers market growth in...

today’s horoscope, Wednesday March 1st

Ukraine-Russia war, the live news of March 1...

Nives Celzijus pulled out her thong | Fun

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy