Lung cancer is the big killer of all oncological diseases, causing the death of 34,000 people in Italy every year, with ever increasing numbers. There are two main types of lung cancer, accounting for more than 95% of diagnoses, which are themselves divided into numerous further subtypes determined by genetic mutations.

Thanks to the continuous progress of scientific research, the therapeutic scenario of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is evolving rapidly, allowing for increasingly targeted treatments, even for patients with rare mutations, such as those with insertions of the exon 20 epidermal growth factor (EGFR), which can increase the life expectancy and quality of life of people with this disease.

Lung cancer: conference meeting in Milan

We will talk to: