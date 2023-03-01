Home Health Lung cancer, new hopes against the big killer
Health

Lung cancer, new hopes against the big killer

by admin
Lung cancer, new hopes against the big killer

Lung cancer is the big killer of all oncological diseases, causing the death of 34,000 people in Italy every year, with ever increasing numbers. There are two main types of lung cancer, accounting for more than 95% of diagnoses, which are themselves divided into numerous further subtypes determined by genetic mutations.

Thanks to the continuous progress of scientific research, the therapeutic scenario of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is evolving rapidly, allowing for increasingly targeted treatments, even for patients with rare mutations, such as those with insertions of the exon 20 epidermal growth factor (EGFR), which can increase the life expectancy and quality of life of people with this disease.

Lung cancer: conference meeting in Milan

We will talk to:

  • Bruno Aratri, President of the IPOP Association – Together for Pulmonary Oncology patients
  • Filippo De Marinis, Director of the Division of Thoracic Oncology, Deputy Director of the Lung Cancer Program, IEO Milan
  • Silvia Novello, Professor of medical oncology at the Department of Oncology of the University of Turin, Head of the Simple Departmental Structure of Thoracic Oncology at the AOU “San Luigi Gonzaga” of Orbassano, President of WALCE – Women Against Lung Cancer in Europe
  • Alessandra Baldini, Medical Director of Janssen Italy
See also  Australian flu 2022, how long do the symptoms last and when does the peak arrive

You may also like

Greece: collision between trains, the death toll rises...

Children who have frequent nightmares are more prone...

7 reasons why you should eat dark chocolate...

Costanzo, over 6 million viewers for funerals on...

For Elly Schlein, losing the moderates would be...

Greece, collision between trains: at least 32 dead...

How to train your pecs for the summer

“Swamped by debts, I wanted to kill her...

GF Vip: faints in front of Alfonso Signorini...

Brexit, what changes now with the “Windsor Agreement”?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy