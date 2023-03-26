Dejan Ćirković Ćira experienced a huge inconvenience in Berlin, and soon he revealed all the details to the media.

Source: Instagram/phenomenalnizer

Dejan Ćirković Ćira was one of the most famous singers of Grand, who today lives a completely different life outside the borders of our country.

The singer has been in Stuttgart for 25 years, appears moderately in the media, and now he told about the unpleasant scene that happened to him a few days ago. As he explained, he and the musicians arrived in Berlin on Friday when they heard a loud detonation on the way to the hotel, where they soon found themselves in a terrifying situation by the German police, who were looking for the suspect at that moment.

“We entered the hotel and settled in, and the two musicians stayed downstairs to change the room because they didn’t like it. I go upstairs to leave my things and go back down to them, the elevator opens and a gun is pointed at me and he shouts: ‘Hands in Vis svi’, I look at them, they all raise their hands and they all look,” explains Ćira, who admits that this situation took him by surprise.

“Forty of them burst into our hotel masked with guns. I died alive. Imagine the elevator opens and a gun is pointed at you and you can’t move. They checked my documents and let me go, while they held the keyboardist and the saxophonist for half an hour while they overlooked everything. The singer started looking for us, they immediately let her go,” he added.

