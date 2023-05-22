“CIRCLE’23” Report!first day

2023.5.20

On the morning of “CIRCLE” for the first time in four years, I woke up with a dream of falling into a puddle.

Wake up at 6am and go to Uminonakamichi after 8am. Every year since I was in elementary school, Mondo has been drawing a portrait of me for the representative outdoor festival “CIRCLE” in Fukuoka.

A lot of customers came to the caricature tent as soon as the doors opened, and the reservations were filled up in no time. Some of the customers draw every year, and I’m so happy that I’m going to have a husband, have a child, and the growth of my family is going to be a portrait!



Ichiko Aoba and Ima-chan, who came to visit us at the caricature tent and started looking for a four-leaf clover. There is a sense of “This is Amiko” (laughs). A relaxing CIRCLE moment.



Yasuyuki Okumura jumped into the KAKU-UCHI stage where the president of Kakubarithm Kakubari was DJing for 3 songs! “Kahlua Milk,” “Daisuki,” and “Long Shoot,” he sang with all his might. Thank you for making me so excited. fun!



After playing with Kon-chan on the trampoline, we also watch a live performance. It’s a luxury to listen to Moonriders and UA next to the tent. (Because there is a mondo tent next to the main stage lol)



Hidenori Mukai said, “I dedicate it to Mr. Yuji Mori of BE,” and the song “♪If you are there, there is heaven, and if you are not, heaven is hell.” This song is already full of heart today.

Every year at CIRCLE, Mr. Mori, the BE, was indebted to our family. The last time we met was before Corona, in 2019 CIRCLE…

On the first day, I danced a lot to Denki Groove! ! ! Ima-chan’s favorite “Shangri-La” and “NO”, which can be said to be the original theme of We Are Little Zombies’ theme song, made me go crazy! !

After the live, I was able to say hello to the two members of Denki Groove in the backstage dressing room!

This morning, I woke up from a dream in which I fell into a puddle of manure, so when I looked it up in a dream fortune-telling, it said, “Great luck with tremendous luck!” ! ! ! ! Deep emotion! Thank you Taki-san and Table Tennis-san! ! ! ! !

Mr. Mukai is also happy lol.

So the first day is over! I drew 32 people on the first day of Mondo’s portrait shop CIRCLE! Good job!

Kado really worked hard on his caricatures, played with Ima-chan a lot, jumped in with Yasuyuki Okumura, drank alcohol, and was able to make a toast with many of his friends. it was day Let’s play tomorrow! !

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

