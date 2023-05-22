Home » “CIRCLE’23” Report!first day
World

“CIRCLE’23” Report!first day

by admin
“CIRCLE’23” Report!first day

2023.5.20

On the morning of “CIRCLE” for the first time in four years, I woke up with a dream of falling into a puddle.

Wake up at 6am and go to Uminonakamichi after 8am. Every year since I was in elementary school, Mondo has been drawing a portrait of me for the representative outdoor festival “CIRCLE” in Fukuoka.

A lot of customers came to the caricature tent as soon as the doors opened, and the reservations were filled up in no time. Some of the customers draw every year, and I’m so happy that I’m going to have a husband, have a child, and the growth of my family is going to be a portrait!
FullSizeRender

FullSizeRender
FullSizeRender
IMG_5241
FullSizeRender
IMG_5273

Ichiko Aoba and Ima-chan, who came to visit us at the caricature tent and started looking for a four-leaf clover. There is a sense of “This is Amiko” (laughs). A relaxing CIRCLE moment.
FullSizeRender

IMG_5313

Yasuyuki Okumura jumped into the KAKU-UCHI stage where the president of Kakubarithm Kakubari was DJing for 3 songs! “Kahlua Milk,” “Daisuki,” and “Long Shoot,” he sang with all his might. Thank you for making me so excited. fun!
FullSizeRender

IMG_5277

After playing with Kon-chan on the trampoline, we also watch a live performance. It’s a luxury to listen to Moonriders and UA next to the tent. (Because there is a mondo tent next to the main stage lol)
FullSizeRender

IMG_5302
Hidenori Mukai said, “I dedicate it to Mr. Yuji Mori of BE,” and the song “♪If you are there, there is heaven, and if you are not, heaven is hell.” This song is already full of heart today.

Every year at CIRCLE, Mr. Mori, the BE, was indebted to our family. The last time we met was before Corona, in 2019 CIRCLE…

See also  Training of Serbia at the stadium "Pod Gorica" ​​in Podgorica | Sports

IMG_5334

On the first day, I danced a lot to Denki Groove! ! ! Ima-chan’s favorite “Shangri-La” and “NO”, which can be said to be the original theme of We Are Little Zombies’ theme song, made me go crazy! !

IMG_5347

IMG_5348

After the live, I was able to say hello to the two members of Denki Groove in the backstage dressing room!
This morning, I woke up from a dream in which I fell into a puddle of manure, so when I looked it up in a dream fortune-telling, it said, “Great luck with tremendous luck!” ! ! ! ! Deep emotion! Thank you Taki-san and Table Tennis-san! ! ! ! !

FullSizeRender

Mr. Mukai is also happy lol.

FullSizeRender

So the first day is over! I drew 32 people on the first day of Mondo’s portrait shop CIRCLE! Good job!

IMG_5319

Kado really worked hard on his caricatures, played with Ima-chan a lot, jumped in with Yasuyuki Okumura, drank alcohol, and was able to make a toast with many of his friends. it was day Let’s play tomorrow! !

You may also like

Italy and seven other EU countries: Euro7 is...

Flood in Emilia-Romagna, still red alert today. DIRECT

Nigeria, another Catholic priest kidnapped

Woman dies of disfigurement in chainsaw homicide in...

Gotham Knights drops again, now discounted at 23.81...

Papua New Guinea bows to India: “Leaders of...

Moby, review of his album Resound NYC (2023)

Traders brace for rising volatility as U.S. debt-ceiling...

ive ivanov ends his career | Sport

A man from Banja Luka raped a dog...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy