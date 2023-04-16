Citizens of the Czech Republic want to leave NATO Info

Citizens took to the streets demanding that the Czech Republic leave NATO and calling for peace in Ukraine.

Source: Profimedia

Thousands of people gathered in central Prague to protest against the center-right Czech government, accusing it of paying too much attention to Ukraine and ignoring the country’s economic problems. Dissatisfied citizens criticized the government of Petar Fijala for increasing energy and food prices after inflation in this EU and NATO member of 10.5 million people reached 15 percent in March.

Shouting “resignation” and “shame,” they waved banners demanding yes The Czech Republic leaves NATO and calls for peace in Ukraine. Fiala’s government has provided Ukraine with significant military and humanitarian aid since Russia invaded it in February 2022.

“The government should be replaced with real experts, the current ministers are not good and are not able to deal with the economic situation in this country,” said a protester in Prague, Ludek Sic. Carrying the Czech flag, Renata Urbanova, who came to Prague for the protest from the southern city of Pisek, added that the government “is full of warmongers. The other thing is that we suffer economically because of them, electricity is too expensive, and so is food,” she said. .

Demonstrators at the “Czech Republic Against Poverty” rally, called by the small non-parliamentary party PRO, also criticized Fiala’s government for its huge public deficit and poor communication with voters.

