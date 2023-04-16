Lecce, Palazzo BN ‘Be No Ordinary’: new hospitality concept

BN Palace, luxury townhouse a Leccethree years after its inauguration, presents the new concept and creates a real BN lifestyle, in the living room of the Salento baroque.

Opened in 2020 in the historic headquarters of the Banco di Napoliwhich marked the history of Lecce in the 1930s, Palazzo BN today bears witness to informal luxury, a place where excellence does not rhyme with formality. And above all it intends to demonstrate that it is also synonymous with accessibility and the ability to involve different types of customers: because wealth lies precisely in diversity.

“We have set ourselves the goal of restructuring the perception of the place and of the offerand therefore of the brand in its entirety – he explains Marco Cagnetta, CEO Of Palazzo BN Lecce Srl – to make it more modern, fresh and accessible to a clientele that is premium, but does not want to remain stuck in formalities. A clientele made up of people who appreciate style and quality, but want to experience them with a different spirit, less ordinary, but more creative and at the same time refined”.

Palazzo BN’s goal is to offer a broader experiencewhich is also expressed in the brand’s vision and mission: a place where people can feel free and express themselves.

BN therefore becomes the home of the arts, well-being, discussion and good living; a place where music, art, entertainment and hospitality are inextricably linked, in a format to be experienced all day, every day. Precisely, a lifestyle NL.

And for this reason, Palazzo BN becomes a place to enjoy a complete experience. Hence a project in which the central elements of the building communicate with each other in a coherent manner. In terms of interior design, the choice of neon, as an expressive element inside Palazzo BN, completes and enriches the more classic style of the furnishings by contrast.

Palazzo BN also presents the new payoff: “Be No Ordinary”. A payoff that summarizes the soul of the brand, through a solution in which the letters B and N – which previously indicated Banco di Napoli respectively – now express the new vision of the Palazzo: a place to be “desacralized”, where one does not conform to customs, but where you can be yourself to the fullest.

“Palazzo BN also presents a new visual identitya graphic look, which expresses freshness and modernity through the choice of the teal color – he adds Daunia Cesari, Sales & Marketing Director of Palazzo BN – the minimal and clean logo immediately shows the stylistic change, with a more rebellious vocation of the brand than in the past, more formal and classic”.

Centrally located in the Baroque capitalPalazzo BN stands out in particular for a gastronomic proposal with its Food Court on the ground floor.

Where the operational heart of the Banco di Napoli once stood, between columns of precious marblerises today the Food Court of Palazzo BN which offers various restaurants: from Banco Lounge Barobtained from the ancient marble slab that once served as the Bank’s reception, to the RED fine dining restaurant, with local cuisine that enhances the excellence of the area, and still theAMMOS Fish Bardedicated to the gastronomic tradition of the sea.

The BN Terrace is also impressive with a panoramic and suggestive roof garden.

“Palazzo BN becomes a place that doesn’t take itself too seriously and it is also capable of making irony and self-irony, thus becoming more welcoming and more inviting to experience, with its multifaceted soul in its various restaurants and in its lounge bar”, underlines John TortoraChief Executive Officer of BN FOOD COURT Srl.

Therefore, Palazzo BN confirms itself as a point of reference for gastronomynot only in Salento, for Puglia, with its restaurants:

RED the gourmet restaurant with thirty seats, which offers two gastronomic itineraries between the sea and the land of Puglia.

the gourmet restaurant with thirty seats, which offers two gastronomic itineraries between the sea and the land of Puglia. I transfer , the healthy local trattoria of Palazzo BN, which offers typical recipes of the Salento tradition and of the Italian territory, with products at km. 0, coming

from a controlled supply chain.

, the healthy local trattoria of Palazzo BN, which offers typical recipes of the Salento tradition and of the Italian territory, with products at km. 0, coming from a controlled supply chain. Terrace , the roof garden of Palazzo BN, with a lounge bar open to everyone, not just to the guests of the townhouse. A cool and elegant rooftop, with a panoramic view of Lecce. u

, the roof garden of Palazzo BN, with a lounge bar open to everyone, not just to the guests of the townhouse. A cool and elegant rooftop, with a panoramic view of Lecce. u Bancothe lounge bar of Palazzo BN, the ideal place for a break from morning to evening: from breakfast to lunch, from coffee to aperitifs, right through to after dinner.

Palazzo BNopened in 2020 in the historic headquarters of the Banco di Napoli in the center of Lecce, is a hotel that today bears witness to a wide-ranging architectural project. Palazzo BN was built inside the former Banco di Napoli building: a bank that marked the history of Lecce in the 1930s.

A historic building which, thanks to a refined recovery and restoration operation, has become a hotel with 13 luxury apartments and a gastronomic offer based on three restaurants and a roof garden – a terrace with the first hanging garden in the city . Today Palazzo BN is configured as a focal point of reference for hospitality in the city.

