City in Čačak killed birds in flight | Info

A severe storm hit Čačak this afternoon, and hail the size of a hen’s egg was so strong that it killed birds in flight!

A catastrophic storm hit the entire territory of the city of Čačak. The city, the size of a hen’s egg, was so powerful that it killed birds in flight, and when the icicles landed on the ground, the inhabitants of the affected villages were shocked by the appearance of the icicles.

“We saw dead birds around us, it was creepy. They did not withstand the blows of the hail. When it calmed down and we went outside, everything was white, but what left us speechless was that the icicles are literally in the shape of a human eye. We’ve never seen anything like it before” shocked locals say to RINU.

The Čačan villages of Ježevica, Viljuša, Vapa, Zablaće, Milićevci, Miokovci and Gornja Gorevnica were most affected by the storm, but it did not bypass Atenica or the city center.

“The clouds formed quickly and in about five minutes it started to rain heavily, followed by strong gusts of wind that immediately brought hail. It fell for about fifteen minutes without stopping and was the size of a hazelnut to the size of an egg“, said Sandra Palibrk.

The large hail caused great damage, primarily to agricultural crops. The most damage is in orchards and fields, where the harvest is in progress. The storm did not bypass the villages on Mount Kablar, where more material damage was also caused.



