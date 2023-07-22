Home » City in Čačak killed birds in flight | Info
World

City in Čačak killed birds in flight | Info

by admin
City in Čačak killed birds in flight | Info

A severe storm hit Čačak this afternoon, and hail the size of a hen’s egg was so strong that it killed birds in flight!

Source: RINA.RS

A catastrophic storm hit the entire territory of the city of Čačak. The city, the size of a hen’s egg, was so powerful that it killed birds in flight, and when the icicles landed on the ground, the inhabitants of the affected villages were shocked by the appearance of the icicles.

We saw dead birds around us, it was creepy. They did not withstand the blows of the hail. When it calmed down and we went outside, everything was white, but what left us speechless was that the icicles are literally in the shape of a human eye. We’ve never seen anything like it before” shocked locals say to RINU.

The Čačan villages of Ježevica, Viljuša, Vapa, Zablaće, Milićevci, Miokovci and Gornja Gorevnica were most affected by the storm, but it did not bypass Atenica or the city center.

The clouds formed quickly and in about five minutes it started to rain heavily, followed by strong gusts of wind that immediately brought hail. It fell for about fifteen minutes without stopping and was the size of a hazelnut to the size of an egg“, said Sandra Palibrk.

The large hail caused great damage, primarily to agricultural crops. The most damage is in orchards and fields, where the harvest is in progress. The storm did not bypass the villages on Mount Kablar, where more material damage was also caused.

See also  Moscow talks Ukraine bombing Lugansk with UK missiles, Zelensky seeks support in Europe | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera


See description

ICE IN ČACKA KILLED BIRDS IN FLIGHT! The city had the shape of a HUMAN EYE, creepy pictures after the storm (PHOTO)

Hide description

Source: RINA. RSNo. image: 2 1 / 2 Source: RINA.RSNo. image: 2 2 / 2

BONUS VIDEO:

00:03 Thunderstorm Pančevo Source: MONDO

Source: MONDO

(WORLD/RINA)

You may also like

Crvena zvezda – TSc 3:0 friendly match |...

Rise in Undernourishment: Assessing the Impact of the...

the 39 stab wounds and the aggravating circumstance...

Soleri’s overhead kick gives the equal in extremis

Benjamin Netanyahu will be operated on for heart...

New RHMZ storm warning in an hour |...

Aleksandar Rašić’s orchard in Šid destroyed in storms...

Patrick Zaki refuses the state flight and Giorgia...

After Palermo-Bologna, Corini “I’m happy with how the...

G20 meeting fossil fuels | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy