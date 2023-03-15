He Life announces a new edition of BBQ Lifeand sneak peek of the summer festival in Vilanova and Geltrú. The event will take place on May 6th in the Masia de Cabanyes at 11.30 a.m..

Vida BBQ 2023 will feature performances by Clara Peya, Meritxell Neddermann, Marialluïsa y Fonki Cheff. These performances will be the ideal aperitif to face a festival that will arrive almost a month and a half later and that will feature artists such as Spiritualized, The Libertines, La Plazuela, Niño de Elche, Julieta Venegas, Lori Meyers, Panda Bear & Sonic Boom, Socunbohemio And a long etcetera. You can check the complete poster in this same link.

The Vida organization has prepared a day full of live music and gastronomy, the perfect combo before the festival is held at the end of June. You can access the premises with the soil fertilizer o Day of Life ticket 2023 until full capacity. However, you can also get tickets only for Vida BBQ at this link.