Railway accident in Croatia. At least three people died and 11 injured in the collision between two trains in Croatia. The budget was made on the HRT channel by the Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, who had gone to the scene of the accident, which took place on Friday evening around 21.30. Eight of the 11 injured are foreign nationals, and the injured were transported to the cities of Slavonski, Brod, Pakrac and Nova Gradiska. The incident between Okuani and Novska. “Three people died in the accident – said Plenkovic – at least 11 injured were taken to hospital. We know that three are Croatians and 8 foreigners”. Some of the injuries are serious, but, the prime minister stresses, no one is in danger of life. Plenkovic added that he did not know if anyone else died.