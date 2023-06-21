Class C is the biggest consumer of Beauty and Lifestyle in the digital environment – ​​MONDO MODA

A Comscore survey on Beauty and Lifestyle reveals that the categories of fragrances/cosmetics and beauty/fashion are more consumed by Internet users from classes C e B.

Another important insight is about men who search for beauty content on social networks: they are responsible for 28% of this audience in the country, while women represent 71% of the audience. It is worth noting that adults over 45 years of age of both sexes account for 34% of these consumers.

Access by this audience totals more than 1 billion minutes consumed on mobile devices in March 2023 alone. In the same period, the category generated more than 35.8 million ad impressions, impacting 9.4 million unique users in average four times.

consumption preferences

‘Bunita’ makeup… Just not @ Reproduction

Regarding Brazilian consumption habits in the beauty segment, the Comscore survey points out that 28.9 million people use the internet frequently to plan their cosmetic purchases, while 33.9 million believe that shopping online makes life easier. easy, and 31.6 million agree that this option is safe.

For 68% of internet users over 18 years old, it is important to keep looking young and for 67% of them it is important to be attractive to other people. Furthermore, 64% are used to buying the same beauty products and think that skincare products help their skin look younger.

Among women, the main makeup products consumed are nail polish (54%), lipstick (53%), compact powder and foundation (41%) and eyelash mask (39%).

Most consumed brands

‘Bunita’ makeup… Just not @ playback

The main Brazilian fragrance and cosmetics brands reached almost 78% of the public in this segment and represent a unique audience of 27.3 million users. Among them, the O Boticário group has become the main brand in the segment.

Among the top 5 e-commerce companies, formed by Beleza na Web, Época Cosméticos, Sephora, Lojas Rede and Ikesaki, Lojas Rede increased the average consumption of minutes on its website by 388% compared to the same period in 2022. In addition, the brand has the differential of attracting male consumers, reaching 59% of this population. Ikesaki, on the other hand, is 95% female.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

