“Class, elegance, experience and unforgettable goals. Thanks Edin”

After the touching letter published (click here to read it) on social media from Edin Dzeko, Inter also wanted to greet and pay homage to the Bosnian striker, the new Fenerbahçe player.

“Class, elegance and experience: Edin Dzeko represented this and much more for Inter over the two years in which he wore the Nerazzurri shirt. Overall, the Swan of Sarajevo made 101 appearances and scored 31 goals, some of which were unforgettable for all Nerazzurri fans, just think of the brace against Shakhtar Donetsk that gave Inter the round of 16 of the Champions League in the 2021/22 season, the header against Napoli last January or the marvelous left-footed shot that unlocked the Euroderby against Milan. A path that led Dzeko to win four trophies: two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups, conquered also thanks to the Bosnian’s performances. One example is the Super Cup won in Riyadh against Milan, a challenge that I saw the Swan score an extraordinary goal that allowed him to win the MVP award. Greetings and thanks from the whole Inter family go to Edin. Thanks Edin”.

