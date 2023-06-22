Heat and sun: Which drugs can be dangerous in summer

Watch the video: heat and lots of sun – caution is advised with some medications.

When it is hot and there is a lot of sun, people who take certain medications have to be particularly careful. In general, most medicines must be stored in a cool place, some can lose their effectiveness at temperatures above 25 degrees. People on prescription medications who are not coping well with heat should speak to a doctor or pharmacist as a precaution. Particular caution should be exercised in people who take antihypertensive drugs such as ACE inhibitors, sartans, calcium antagonists or diuretics. In consultation with the doctor, patients often have to reduce their dose. Because the heat increases the antihypertensive and draining effect. In the heat, for example, this can cause circulatory problems. Caution should also be exercised with sedatives and sleeping pills at high temperatures. Other medications, such as those used to treat Parkinson’s, can reduce thirst. Caution is advised here: If you don’t drink enough in the heat, you risk dehydration. More

