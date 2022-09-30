The tail of the methane cloud that formed following the gas leak on 27 September from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, estimated in the latest update at 80 thousand tons, should arrive in Italy during the day. There is no danger of pollution or for the health of citizens, since the cloud is very diluted in the atmosphere and since methane is a climate-altering gas (which affects global warming), it is non-polluting. This was explained by Bernardo Gozzini, director of the Lamma-Cnr Consortium, on the data of the report of the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (Nilu), on the basis of which the cloud was divided into 2 parts.