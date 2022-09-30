Home World Cloud of methane in one day over Italy, but no danger
World

Cloud of methane in one day over Italy, but no danger

by admin
Cloud of methane in one day over Italy, but no danger

The tail of the methane cloud that formed following the gas leak on 27 September from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, estimated in the latest update at 80 thousand tons, should arrive in Italy during the day. There is no danger of pollution or for the health of citizens, since the cloud is very diluted in the atmosphere and since methane is a climate-altering gas (which affects global warming), it is non-polluting. This was explained by Bernardo Gozzini, director of the Lamma-Cnr Consortium, on the data of the report of the Norwegian Institute for Air Research (Nilu), on the basis of which the cloud was divided into 2 parts.

See also  Afghanistan, the resistance: "Stop the genocide in the Panshir"

You may also like

Investment tycoon Druckenmiller criticizes the Fed’s policy mistakes...

Zaporizhzhia, 25 dead and 50 wounded after a...

Russia annexation, Putin in the Kremlin: “The people...

Russia annexes four Ukrainian regions: this is what...

Moscow Patriarch Kirill positive for Covid

Brazil, the challenge between Lula and Bolsonaro in...

[Finance 100 Seconds]Meta will implement the biggest budget...

EU, agreement on measures against expensive energy. There...

Pedophilia, the Vatican confirms the sanctions to the...

Suicide attack in the center of Kabul, at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy