CNH INDUSTRIAL Inauguration of the new Cesena plant, dedicated to mini-excavators and skid steer loaders – Companies

CNH INDUSTRIAL Inauguration of the new Cesena plant, dedicated to mini-excavators and skid steer loaders

CNH INDUSTRIAL Inauguration of the new Cesena plant, dedicated to mini-excavators and skid steer loaders

CNH Industrial has recently inaugurated its new plant in Cesena, thanks to major investments. The production site is dedicated to mini-excavators and skid steer loaders, including electric models.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Enzo Lattuca, Mayor of Cesena and President of the Province of Forlì-Cesena, and Vincenzo Colla, Councilor for Economic Development of the Emilia Romagna Region, together with Stefano Pampalone, President of Construction of CNH Industrial and Federico Bullo, Head of Construction Europe by CNH Industrial.

Thanks to the acquisition of Sampierana SpA at the end of 2021 and the subsequent investments (12 million euros), the Cesena plant is able to face the growing production volumes of mini-excavators. In the second half of 2023, production of the first CASE Construction Equipment branded skid steer loaders will begin.

Together with the current factory in San Piero in Bagno di Sampierana, we employ around 400 people in these construction-related activities in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna. These figures contribute to Italy having the largest number of CNH Industrial plants and R&D centers in Europe.

