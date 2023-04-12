Home World Collection unites Lacoste and Netflix – MONDO MODA
A Lacoste e Netflix launch an exclusive collection that celebrates the universes of the “Stranger Things”, “Sex Education”, “Lupin” and “Bridgerton” series.
Whether it’s to remember childhood and when playing video games in the garage, to be moved by the courage of young teenagers, wanting to live a great romance or rooting for a thief full of charisma, now the public can not only watch these renowned streaming series, but also you can also wear, wherever you go, genderless pieces, such as sweaters, caps and polo shirts, from your favorite series, signed by Croco.

Lacoste Netflix Collection @ disclosure

For the occasion, Crocodile wore the costumes of Netflix characters and is embroidered on all pieces in the collection. For Stranger Things, his face changes to that of the fascinating Demogorgon and in a tribute to Queen Charlotte, a character from Bridgerton, Shondaland series, he wears an oversized wig. Other pieces have the print of crocodiles in disguise when browsing through the streaming service’s signature graphics.

Lacoste Netflix Collection @ disclosure

In addition, as part of the collaboration, videos were created that present the Crocodile in a world that mixes the Lacoste universe with the codes of the different Netflix series.

