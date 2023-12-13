FORD PRO The system to prevent accidents with cyclists and motorcyclists makes its debut on the new Transit Custom – Companies

To make urban travel increasingly safer, Ford has developed new Exit Warning technology, available on the new Ford Transit Custom4. The system uses radar and sensors to identify oncoming bicycles, scooters and motorcycles, alerting the driver of their presence and the risk of a collision by opening the door.

When the system detects a risk situation, outside LED indicators on the rear-view mirrors light up, while inside an acoustic signal is played and a warning is shown on the dashboard. To avoid unnecessary activation, the system only activates when other road users exceed 7 kilometers per hour.

Exit Warning works on both sides of the vehicle. This is particularly useful, for example, in cases where the driver or other occupants exit the vehicle on the passenger side near a cycle path parallel to the road. The new Transit Custom was recently named International Van of the Year 2024 with the current version of Europe’s best-selling one-tonne commercial vehicle.

Exit Warning technology is also available on the new Tourneo Custom multi-activity vehicle, for which protection extends to passengers exiting through the sliding side doors. Exit Warning will also be available on the new all-electric Ford Explorer 6 crossover and other Ford vehicles during 2024. Safety authority Euro NCAP also takes devices such as Exit Warning into account when assigning vehicle ratings .

Share this: Facebook

X

