Collection unites Osklen and Burle Marx Institute – MONDO MODA

Collection unites Osklen and Burle Marx Institute

Collection unites Osklen and Burle Marx Institute

Art is an element in the inspiration of The osklen. The reflection of an artistic and architectural look is directly associated with the brand’s lifestyle and creative processes.
In OsklenArtSeries the synergy between these elements and icons of Brazilian culture are revered. This time, the landscape composition and aesthetic vision of Roberto Burle Marx, and his team, inspired the special edition.

Osklen Art Series Burle Marx Institute @ Disclosure

The partnership with the newly created Burle Marx Institute highlights the importance of the artist’s landscape work for the appreciation of national biomes, as well as the preservation and dissemination of the collection he bequeathed to Haruyoshi Ono, his partner for nearly three decades and then responsible for the its project studio until 2017. In all, there are more than 120,000 items ranging from original landscaping plans, sketches, drawings, photos and other preserved materials.

Osklen Art Series Burle Marx Institute @ Disclosure

Fascinated by the diversity of native vegetation, Burle Marx was one of the first landscapers to explore this botanical richness in projects in the 1930s. His work was fundamental for the appreciation of tropical forests, in his research he discovered several species of plants that bear his name.
In a special edition, Osklen presents its interpretation of the projects: “Jardim do Mec (Ministry of Education and Culture (MEC), current Gustavo Capanema Palace)”, “Largo do Machado”, “Avenida Atlântica” and “Terreiro de Jesus”, that illustrate a mix of contemporary pieces.
Pleated fabrics, inspired by the textures of the Licuala grandis and Pritchardia pacifica plant, palm trees widely used in landscaping projects developed by Burle Marx and his collaborators, appear on dresses, pants and blouses, drawing a parallel between nature and art.
Influences from the gardening universe were translated into items such as aprons, wrap skirts and overalls. Accessories in the same proposal, such as totes and scarves, also complete the set.
The collection emphasizes the need to look at the splendid richness of Brazil and how the balance of man’s intervention with nature is also an art form. It embraces the essence of the designs by Burle Marx and his team and proposes a dip in his own tropical gardens.
