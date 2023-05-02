Itchy eyes: why it comes and how to make it go away

Spring allergy season has begun and with it, for many, the annoying itchy eyes. According to the experts of Bavaria Clinicone of the leading ophthalmological companies in Europe, two out of ten Italians are allergic to pollen, a figure that is increasing every year as the spring allergy season is lengthening and worsening due to climate change and pollution. But itchy eyes are much more than just an annoying symptom, it’s a very common condition that isn’t always linked only to spring allergies.

Itchy eyes: why does it come?

In most cases, itchy eyes are caused by conjunctivitis, an inflammation of the conjunctiva. It is a very thin layer that covers the inside of the eyelids and the surface of the eye and, being thus exposed, is it is very easy for it to become inflamed and cause burning, tearing and, above all, itchy eyes. But there are many other factors provoking conjunctivitis, the experts of Clinica Baviera point out the main ones:

1. Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic conjunctivitis is one excessive response of the organism to an allergen. 25% of the population suffers from allergic conjunctivitis during the year; pollen is the most common cause, but there are also other elements such as dust, mites or animal hair that can cause it. Contact with allergens irritates the conjunctiva and causes watery eyes, red eyes, burning and, above all, itchy eyes.

The first thing to do is determine which allergen is causing it, try to avoid it and use antihistamines to relieve itching.

2. Irritant conjunctivitis

The irritating conjunctivitis is caused by irritants such as chlorine from swimming pools, pollution, smoke, foreign bodies or even air conditioning, which cause irritation, itching and watery eyes. It can also be caused by using cosmetics or make-up that irritates the edge of the eyelid.

This type of conjunctivitis can be treated with saline or artificial tears, but in most cases, the eye doctor prescribes an anti-inflammatory treatment first to relieve symptoms.

3. Infectious conjunctivitis

Infectious conjunctivitis is caused by a virus or bacterium; it is the most annoying type of conjunctivitis and usually heals after a certain period of time or with specific treatment. If the cause of the inflammation is a bacterium, such as staphylococcus, the treatment will be based on antibiotics. If the conjunctivitis is viral, it usually clears up after some time and some medications can be used to treat the symptoms.

This infection usually causes itchy eyes and is very contagious. It can affect one or both eyes and can infect other people, so you need to be very careful and follow accurate hygiene rules. In these cases, the appearance of ocular discharge in the form of mucus which can be whitish, yellowish or greenish is very frequent. It forms during sleep and attaches to your eyelashes, causing you to feel like you can’t open your eye when you wake up. Sometimes it also causes swelling of the eyelids.

With this type of conjunctivitis it is necessary to consult a specialist to establish whether the origin is viral or bacterial and to have the appropriate treatment prescribed.

4. Dry eye

Itchy eyes can also be due to dry eyes. It is believed that 60% of people over the age of 45 may suffer from this disturbance caused largely by excessive use of screens but also from age, hormonal changes, medications, smoking or poor nutrition. In addition to itching, dry eye manifests itself with burning, sensation of a foreign body as if there were a speck in the eye and, in the most extreme cases, even blurred vision.

With the use of artificial tears, the eyes are hydrated and the problem is usually resolved, although there are chronic cases of dry eye that need to be treated with other procedures.

5. Eye fatigue

Eyestrain is a discomfort that occurs when you make a prolonged visual effort. Among the most characteristic symptoms are itchy eyes and watery eyes. The most common cases of eye strain occur after prolonged use of electronic devices, when reading for long periods of time or after driving for many hours. In the vast majority of cases, the symptoms disappear after resting the eyes, so it is advisable to take breaks from time to time to avoid discomfort.

Itchy eyes: how to make it go away

After listing the most common causes of itchy eyes, some advice comes from Clinica Baviera on how to avoid and treat it:

– Avoid smoky environments.

– Follow a healthy diet and drink more than two liters of water a day.

– Get enough sleep.

– If you suffer from allergies, avoid contact with the allergen.

– Use humidifiers to prevent dry eyes.

– Try to blink your eyelids voluntarily to moisten your eyes.

– Reduce the use of screens and, if you really have to use them, try to rest your eyes for 5 minutes every half hour.

– Do not rub your eyes with your hands, as dirt and pathogens can get into your eyes.

– Wash your hands before touching your eyes. Better to avoid touching your eyes but if you do it for any reason, always have them clean.

– Wash your face often. Facial washing removes any dirt, allergens or germs that can cause itchy eyes.

– Do not use the same drops in both eyes, as you could spread the infection from one eye to the other.

– Avoid excessive use of makeup.

– Use diving goggles in the pool and in the sea, as chlorine and salt can irritate the eyes and cause itching.

– Never clean both eyes with the same cloth or cotton wool, because the infection can spread to the healthy eye.

– Use contact lenses correctly. Never sleep with your lenses on and dispose of them when the manufacturer recommends it, as well as store and clean them properly.

– Do not share towels or sheets with other people.

– Remove make-up with delicate products before going to bed.

– Wear sunglasses, because in addition to protecting against ultraviolet rays, they protect against wind, pollen, dust or any particle that can enter the eye, so it is essential that the eyes do not suffer in the open air.

If your eyes itch, follow these steps:

Clean the area: the first thing to do is clean your eyes to remove the particles that may be the cause. The best thing to do is clean your face with water, in case there are particles on your eyelashes or around your eyes then it is important to use saline solution to clean the inside of your eye.

Disinfectant wipes: once the area has been cleaned, it is advisable to disinfect the eyes; specific disinfectant wipes can be used.

Apply cold: once the eye has been cleaned and disinfected, cold can be applied to calm the itching, as it reduces inflammation. An ice pack on the eyelid can soothe itching and reduce swelling. never apply it directly because it could burn, but wrap it in gauze or cloth.

Massage the area: another very effective remedy is to massage the area, gently and without applying pressure. This helps improve circulation and reduce itching.

Use of artificial tearsFinally, artificial tears can be used for itchy eyes, as they moisten them and reduce the burning and itching sensation.

Use of specific treatments: if itching persists, it is advisable to consult a specialist to determine if specific treatment is needed.

Doctor Federico Fiorini, medical director of Clinica Baviera Bologna explains: “Itchy eyes are one of the most common conditions in spring, but it’s not always due to seasonal allergies; it is often temporary and subsides after a few hours. We at Clinica Baviera advise following these guidelines and these advices and, if the itching persists, contact a specialist to examine the eyes and establish what the actual problem is and which is the most appropriate treatment for each individual case“.

